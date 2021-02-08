Southbound I-5 near West El Camino Avenue reduced to one lane after fatal crash involving pedestrian

The Latest (Monday, Feb. 8)

6:45 a.m.

All lanes have reopened.

Original Story Below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrain on southbound Interstate 5, just south of West El Camino Avenue.

According to CHP, a man was hit by three cars while attempting to cross the freeway.

All lanes, except the number one lane, are closed.

At this time, CHP does not have an estimated time for reopening the additional lanes.

This is a developing story.

Officers are currently investigating a traffic collision on I-5 S/B just S/ of West El Camino Ave. all but the #1 lane are closed. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/O838mcu2CP — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) February 8, 2021