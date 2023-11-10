Cudahy’s City Council voted Tuesday on a resolution to affirm the city’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip.

The resolution stands in support of “Rep. Cory Bush’s Congressional Resolution calling for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

About 70 community members shared their comments regarding the resolution before council members voted on the measure. It passed with a 3-1 vote during the meeting, according to L.A. Taco, who first reported the news.

The city of Cudahy is about 11 miles away from Los Angeles.

“The City of Cudahy mourns the loss of all civilian lives lost from Oct. 7 to the present and also throughout the decades of displacement, occupation, oppression, and blockade endured in Gaza and the West Bank,” the meeting agenda said.

“The City stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, who are currently facing collective punishment by the state of Israel.”

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations commended the city council’s support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

“CAIR-LA applauds the principled and moral position Mayor Lomeli and her colleagues have taken and hopes that leadership in other cities will follow their lead to stand with the people of Palestine facing genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the statement said.

“The majority of Americans are calling for a ceasefire and we commend the city of Cudahy for echoing the call of the American people for an end to the violence.”

On Oct. 7, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, taking hostages and leaving thousands dead, the Associated Press reported.

More than 10,500 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and minors, have died a month after the surprise attacks, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israeli officials say thousands of Palestinian militants have been killed and blame civilian deaths on Hamas. More than 1,400 people have died in Israel since the start of the war, most of them civilians killed by Hamas militants, according to the Associated Press.

Back at home, Richmond City Council, a city located in Northern California, also announced its support of the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip in October, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report