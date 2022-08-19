MARKLEEVILLE, Calif, (KTXL) — On August 4 flash floods severely damaged a section of SR-89 near Markleeville in Alpine County and on Thursday Caltrans District 10 said that the roadway is now open to one-way traffic.

Mud, debris flows and heavy rainfall in the area caused a section of the road to washout, according to Caltrans, at least one car was almost washed of the roadway during the storm.

Courtesy of CHP

The National Weather service had warned that burn scars in the area could cause mud and debris flows.

A drone video from the California Highway Patrol on August 5 showed the mass of water near the roadside that had undermined the road and the needed to be done to get the roadway reopened.

A new photo from Caltrans shows the new section of roadway being packed down and the road behind now clear of mud and other debris.