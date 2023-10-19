SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — On the final day of the regular season, St. Francis swept Cosumnes Oaks on Thursday night, locking up at least a share of the Delta League title.

The Troubadours honored their graduating seniors, along with Alynn Wright, their longtime head coach. Wright, who’s been with the Troubies for 35 years, is retiring at the end of the season. She’s already been inducted in the Sac-Joaquin Section Coaching Hall of Fame and she led the program to a state championship in 1993.

St. Francis heads into the postseason with a 24-8 record and an 11-1 showing in league play.

The Wolfpack’s season ends with a 7-20 record and a 2-9 mark in the Delta League.