FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was found dead inside of a garage on Tuesday after a man who had been stabbed led police to the 1200 block of Willet Court in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said a person, suffering from a stab wound, walked into a local hospital at about 11 a.m. and notified police that an incident had taken place.

According to police, they are still investigating the cause of the stabbing and the dead person inside of the garage.