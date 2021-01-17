Stanislaus County to open more locations in push to vaccinate more residents

(KTXL) — Stanislaus County is expanding their vaccination efforts with two new locations opening soon in Modesto and Turlock.

It comes at a time when the county has reached 739 deaths and ICUs are at 97% capacity.

“Our number one priority is to get the maximum amount of people vaccinated,” said county Supervisor Mani Grewal.

Grewal says the county began working to ramp up their rollout plan even more to expand access to vaccinations.

“We literally saw the lines and we saw the parking lot overflowing but we really said, ‘This is what success looks like.’” Grewal said.

The county says they were encouraged by the turnout and noted most people were happy to wait for their turn.

“I’ve seen people in line, they got vaccinations and said, ‘OK, one more dose to go and I can finally see my grandchildren.’” Grewal told FOX40. “That is so encouraging and so positive.”

In partnership with the city of Modesto, another vaccination clinic will open Monday morning at the Modesto Plaza Center at 1000 L Street.

The new location will take over for the clinic on Scenic Drive and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are limiting it Stanislaus County residents or people that work in Stanislaus County,” Grewal said.

Grewal says the new location is able to accommodate more people.

On Tuesday, another vaccination clinic will open at Fitzpatrick Arena at Stanislaus State in Turlock from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“We want to get the maximum sites open and available to the public to streamline the process,” Grewal explained.

So far, the county has received nearly 34,000 doses of both vaccines and have already requested more from the state.

County public health nurses will administer the shots. All that is needed is an ID to verify someone’s over the age of 65.

“We feel confident that this week we will have enough vaccine to make sure that everybody that gets in line gets vaccinated,” Grewal said.

The county is hoping to open another two locations in Oakdale and Patterson in the coming weeks.

“There’s 565,000 residents in Stanislaus County, we want to get them done as soon as possible. That’s our goal,” Grewal said.

The county is looking for volunteers to assist with the vaccine effort. For more information about volunteering, click or tap here.