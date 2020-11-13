State officials suggest a 14-day quarantine for travelers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is encouraging a 14-day quarantine for travelers — and considering even more restrictions within the state as COVID-19 numbers rise.

State leaders have waved off a quarantine for travelers the entirety of the pandemic up until now, but the state’s top health official makes it clear that this is only a recommendation.

“It isn’t a ban, it isn’t a restriction, it’s an advisory,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary.

As of Friday, California is asking all travelers coming into the state to self-isolate for 14 days. The advisory aims to discourage holiday travel; it does not list concern for any specific states, regions or countries.

“If there’s any indication the travel advisory needs to be strenghtened, we will consider that in the days and weeks to come,” Ghaly said.

What could be strengthened? The state’s restrictions on the economy.

Ghaly made it clear that California will not return to a full statewide stay-at-home order for now, but more rules to the state’s reopening tier system could be coming, including more rules for the most restrictive tier, purple widespread.

Health leaders are also considering having counties fall back in tiers faster: “To date, we have had counties move back just one tier at a time. That may not be appropriate to get the kind of response we need to blunt the rate of rise.”

For the travel advisory, a mandatory quarantine would likely need to be by executive order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s powers have been limited by a Sutter County judge, but state leaders have not said whether that played a role in this being just a recommendation for now.