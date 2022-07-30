SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation carried out by the California State Auditor’s Office revealed that a state employee that has not been working for four years was paid $185,000 in unearned pay and benefits, according to a report filed to the Governor on Thursday.

The investigation found that a supervisor and a custodian in the Department of General Services were falsifying timesheets and training records for four years to make it look like the custodian was working full time.

The custodian shared a portion of the pay with the supervisor, according to the report.

“A building manager’s supervisory neglect enabled the fraud and led to additional time abuses that we estimate resulted in payments of unearned wages ranging from $52,200 to $98,750,” the report stated.