SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to a downed phone line on Thursday morning, Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to police, a big rig clipped the line and brought down the phone line. Crews are currently working on putting a new pole in and replacing the line.

Police originally thought the downed line was a power line, but FOX40 was able to confirm that it was an AT&T phone line.