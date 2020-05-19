Stockton high school teachers, principal sing message of support to students

STOCKTON, Calif. — Weston Ranch High School faculty wanted to show their students that no matter what the future holds, they will be there to provide support.

With the help of two music teachers and the high school principal, the school created a video serenading their students with the message, “We vow, through all of this uncertainty and change, to stand by you.”

FOX40 photographer Melissa Deverell stopped by and interviewed the Weston Ranch educators to hear their message and learn why connecting with their students is so important.