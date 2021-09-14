Stockton nonprofit works to increase Latino voter turnout

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton nonprofit has been working to increase Latino voter turnout for the recall election by pounding the pavement and visiting downtown restaurants.

Vice President of Civic Engagement Inés Ruiz-Houston, Ph.D., and her team from community nonprofit El Concilio have been working to educate Latino voters about the recall election.

“We’re just here to tell everyone it’s important to vote,” Ruiz-Houston said. “We’d like to encourage everyone how to vote, where to vote.”

For the last week, they’ve stopped at different community events to educate voters and remind them to get involved.

Ruiz-Houston said Latino voters tend to be issue voters and that she has seen more interest in the recall election. She hopes that transfers to a higher voter turnout.

“I think the LatinX wants to know what’s going on and I see a lot of people talking, and watching polls,” Ruiz-Houston said.

El Concilio has been handing out flyers that have information in Spanish about where, when and how to vote.

Joanna Valadez, also with El Concilio said she is leading by example.

“I think it’s important for my voice to be heard and the concerns that I have for the state, so that’s what pushed me to go vote,” Valadez said.

Valadez told FOX40 one of the biggest issues she sees while doing outreach is still the lack of information about the voting process.

“I feel like it’s very important for us to just educate the community on when to do it,” Valadez said. “Just because a lot of people can vote, but they don’t know that they can vote and they don’t know where to vote.”

As a nonprofit, El Concilio is nonpartisan. Ruiz-Houston said they just want to get more people involved.

“In terms of the Central Valley, our goal is to get as many people to vote,” she said.