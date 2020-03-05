Stockton police investigating after 21-year-old shooting victim dies at hospital

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night after a victim died at a local hospital.

Just before 7 p.m., the Stockton Police Department reports officers arrived at East 8th Street near South Airport Way where they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics took the man to the hospital where police say he died from his wounds.

Investigators do not have any information about a suspect or motive behind the shooting.

Those with any information about the homicide have been asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.