Stockton police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting after falsely reporting a shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Stockton are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured.

Tuesday around 10 p.m., officers from the Stockton Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Feather River Drive and the greenbelt.

Police said the caller described the suspect as a white male adult, wearing camouflage and armed with a rifle. The caller also told dispatch the suspect had just shot someone.

When officers arrived, a man wearing camouflage raised what appeared to be a rifle at the officers.

BB Gun Rifle Located at the Scene

Three officers fired their weapons, shooting the man now identified as Austin Berkley.

Investigators say the weapon Berkeley had was a BB gun rifle. They also determined Berkley was the one who called the police.

Berkley is recovering in the hospital.

Once he is released, Berkley will be booked on brandishing charges and falsely reporting a crime.