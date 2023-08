(KTXL) — A sergeant with the Stockton Police Department was shot on Wednesday morning while responding to a call in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The sergeant is in stable condition. Law enforcement is still working to learn what call the sergeant was responding to before the shooting occurred.

No one has been placed in custody in connection to the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.