Stockton police to hold procession for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department will hold a procession for one of their officers who was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The procession for Officer Jimmy Inn will start at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in French Camp.

Officer Inn was killed when suspect Lance Lowe shot him multiple times after he knocked on the door of Lowe’s La Cresta Way home, according to police.

“It was a violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones at a press conference.

Police say Lowe fired at another officer before bringing his 8-year-old son outside and strangling him in front of the officer.

A nearby resident tackled Lowe, freeing the boy, and police say the officer shot the 30-year-old suspect, killing him.

Inn was pronounced dead at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.

Chief Jones said Inn was hired in December 2015 and sworn in the following year.

“He left a 7-month-old baby who’s never going to know him, his wife, his stepchildren,” Inn’s aunt, Mony Finch, told FOX40. “It’s never, never going to be the same.”

“He was the kind of guy that would give everything he’s got to help somebody else out and not hold back,” said Inn’s uncle, Ken Finch.

The procession will follow a route from French Camp north through Stockton. The police department is letting drivers know to be aware of rolling street closures:

– Starts east on West Mathews Road from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

– North on Interstate 5

– East on Crosstown Freeway

– North on El Dorado Street

– West on East Fremont Street, in front of City Hall

– South on North Center Street

– East on East Market Street, in front of Stockton Police Department Operations Building

– North on El Dorado Street

– East on East Harding Way

– North on Cemetery Lane