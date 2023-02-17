(KTXL) — Two Stockton people were arrested in Amador County on Thursday after being found to be connected to a series of mail thefts in the area, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

A citizen called authorities around 10:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked outside of their businesses on Shenandoah Road.

Deputies located the vehicle and found Terra Lair-Brooks and Richard Murillo of Stockton inside the vehicle and noticed mail addressed to several residents along Shenandoah Road inside the vehicle.

When deputies contacted the residents of the homes listed on the stolen mail they confirmed that their mailboxes had been broken into hours earlier.

The two were arrested and are facing charges of conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools.

Lair-Brooks was also found to be wearing an ankle monitor as she awaited trial for similar charges from another county.

The vehicle they were driving was also impounded because its registration had expired in 2018.