PILOT HILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people who broke into a vehicle in Pilot Hill and stole multiple credit cards, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects then went to a Best Buy in Sacramento County where they made a $3,000 purchases in fraudulent charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Both suspects were scene entering a silver or white Kia SUV.