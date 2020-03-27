Stolen French bulldog found after owner sees photo of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect

(Left) Sprinkles, also known as Linda, in a photo after she was found by deputies. (Right) Photo of Sprinkles with her owners after reuniting in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen French bulldog was found Thursday in Sacramento County after its owner saw the dog snatcher’s photo attached to a post about a homicide.

Kate D’Alessio left a comment on the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post about an arrest in a Rancho Cordova deadly shooting. She recognized the homicide suspect, 20-year-old Alexander Tijerina, as the man who had stolen her French bulldog, Sprinkles.

“THIS GUY STOLE MY FRENCH BULLDOG YESTERDAY AT CASA DE FRUTA IN HOLLISTER, CA,” D’Alessio wrote.

Alexander Tijerina, 20

The sheriff’s office says Tijerina was in a vehicle in the area of Sunrise Boulevard at Highway 50 when he allegedly fired into another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old man in the other car was hit multiple times by the gunfire and later died at an area hospital.

Then around 2:50 p.m. that same day, the dog owners say someone smashed in the window of their locked car in Hollister and grabbed Sprinkles, who also goes by Linda. The thief was seen leaving in a black Volkswagen sedan.

The next day, the sheriff’s office posted an update to the homicide, saying they had arrested Tijerina and posted his booking photo.

Sprinkles’ owners called the sheriff’s office once they saw the mugshot and told them what had happened. Deputies later found the French bulldog at a home of someone associated with Tijerina.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows the tearful reunion between Sprinkles and her owners after they drove to Sacramento from Hollister.