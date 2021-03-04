Study shows recent trend of Bay Area residents relocating to Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new UC Berkeley study shows Californians are on the move, not necessarily out of the state, but a migration from one part of the state to another.

The Sierra is now a popular destination for urbanites looking to relocate.

The resort town of Truckee off I-80 has long been a popular skiing and outdoor recreation destination for folks in the valley and Bay Area. As of recently people are not only visiting, they’re staying for good.

In the past decade the town of 16,000 thousand residents averaged 50 newcomers a year.

According to the 2020 Census its gained a thousand new residents in the past year.

It’s not a surprise to locals.

“The traffic is just awful. If you’re up here on a holiday and you try to go home at the wrong time, it’s a parking lot,” said Jo Ann Semas, a Truckee area resident.

“Our infrastructure is not able to handle it,” said Sue Bower, who also lives in Truckee.

Residents also worry about the cost and competition for housing.

Truckee and the surrounding area has always been a huge tourist attraction and now some recreational visitors took the opportunity to move here permanently in the midst of the pandemic.

“And when their employers said work wherever you want as long as you want, that opened the. door for them,” said Lynn Saunders, the president and CEO of Truckee Chamber of Commerce.

While some locals worry about preserving the mountain lifestyle that they love, others see an opportunity.

“They bring a whole new set of talent and skills, which we hope they put to good use in the community,” Saunders said.

But the influx of new residents is putting pressure on services for locals and recreational visitors.

“People wanting to throw things away and the trash cans are full, there’s a demand for restrooms, parking facilities off highway vehicles,” said Hardy Bullock, a member of Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Welcoming newcomers while preserving Truckee’s way of life for longtime locals is the challenge.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is now creating programs to connect new comers with locals and help them become good neighbors.

“We have a population of people that have come here that we want to help integrate and engage them into the community,” said Saunders.

Public officials in Nevada County say they must look ahead in making policy decisions that will presume the influx of new residents is not just a temporary tend.