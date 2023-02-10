(KTXL) — The suspect in the killing of a man by a pellet gun in Merced was arrested on Thursday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Angel Saavedra Barraza, 32, of Merced, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. in connection with the death of Aaron Albert Jimenez.

At around 7:42 p.m. on Dec. 11, Jimenez was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at a residence in the 3300 block of Olympia Court and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to police.

Jimenez had been shot blocks away from where he was shot by what appeared to be an air rifle, according to police.