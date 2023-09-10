(FOX40.COM) — A 61-year-old Marysville man was killed on Saturday night along State Route 99 after being broadsided by a Dodge Ram 1500, according to the the California Highway Patrol Sutter-Yuba station.

The man was driving from Garden Highway onto the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp near Nicolaus when he failed to make the turn and crossed in front of a Ram 1500.

The Ram collided with the driver side of the Ford and trapped the man inside of the vehicle until officers were able to remove him and found that he was not breathing.

Officer and fire personnel conducted CPR on the man four about 12 minutes until medical personnel arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures.

Just before 8 p.m., the man was eventually pronounced dead at the by medical personnel.

The driver of the Dodge and the passenger of the Ford were transported by ambulance Adventist Health + Rideout due to both having complaints of pain.

CHP said they believe the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol.