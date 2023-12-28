(FOX40.COM) — A group of people arrested in Lathrop on Dec. 23 for suspected mail theft were rearrested two days later on Christmas Day for the same crime after being released on parole, according to Lathrop Police.

A group of people arrested in Lathrop on Saturday for suspected mail theft were rearrested on Christmas Day for similar crimes after being released and placed on parole, according to the Lathrop Police Department.

On Christmas day, a license plate reader detected a vehicle believed to be used in multiple mail thefts in the city in the previous days.

Officers began searching for the vehicle and were eventually able to locate and conduct a traffic stop.

As the occupants were on parole and Postrelease Community Supervision, officers were able to search the vehicle.

Officers located two loaded handguns, ammunition, narcotics paraphernalia, a prybar, US Postal Service mailbox keys and allegedly stolen mail.

All of the items were seized as evidence and three adults were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.