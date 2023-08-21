(FOX40.COM) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the Williams Orv’s Gas Station on August 20 regarding a robbery that occurred in a parking lot at a trailhead near Highway 20 and Highway 16.

A citizen provided the victim a ride to Orv’s Gas Station after his car keys were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim said to the sheriff’s office that he was standing outside his vehicle in the parking lot for the Lynch Canyon Trailhead when an older model red minivan pulled in and parked nearby.

The victim told law enforcement that he was robbed at gunpoint and several items were stolen, including his wallet, car keys, cell phone, and other valuable items from inside his vehicle.

“The suspects had the victim walk towards the trailhead as they continued to look through the victim’s car. When the victim looked back they fired one round into the ground in the

victim’s direction,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The victim described one of the suspects as a Black male adult with a thin build who measures approximately 6 feet tall and has dreadlocks, the sheriff’s office said.

The second suspect was described as a Black male adult approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 lbs. The weapon was described as a black handgun with an extended magazine, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the crime to call 530-458-0200.