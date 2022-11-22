RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in Rio Vista on Tuesday morning is believed to be connected to a series of fires in the area, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

Several fire resources from Rio Vista and Isleton Fire Departments responded to a vegetation fire on Highway 160, north of Highway 12.

Fire officials said that heavy brush and bamboo made the fire attack difficult.

“While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it appears to have been set intentionally and may be a continuation of suspicious fires in the area,” the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The fire department did not name any of the other recent suspicious fires in their social media post.