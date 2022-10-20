VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police.

While police were collecting surveillance footage and collecting statements a 17-year-old male checked himself into an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that they believed there to be a connection with the robbery and the teen and headed to the hospital where they found the teen and two other accomplices.

One of the involved was Marveil Massey, 18, of Natomas, who was booked into the Solano County Jail and the other two juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall.

The two teens are facing felony charges of robbery and conspiracy, according to police.