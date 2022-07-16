CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said that their son’s scooter was stolen and that one of the unknown attackers hit the teen with a firearm.

The teen sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, and the attackers escaped in an unknown vehicle.