Thank you, Buster Posey: Giants legend announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s an emotional day in the Bay Area as San Francisco Giants’ legend Buster Posey officially announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday.

After 12 years as a catcher in Orange and Black, Posey announced from Oracle Park that he has retired from the team.

Holding back tears, #28 said he has fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

When asked why he is retiring, Posey said he wants to spend more time with his family February through November, and he said baseball has taken a toll on his body.

“Being your dad is the greatest joy in my life.”



Giants catcher Buster Posey has announced his retirement at Oracle Park. He begins his remarks by thanking his wife and telling his kids how much he loves them. @kron4news #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/tnNEebyTP5 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 4, 2021

He thanked his wife, four children, his parents, teammates, front office staff, coaches, medical staff, teammates and lastly — Giants fans, who he said is more than a fan base, but a community.

Posey couldn’t leave without talking about some of his career highlights, stating those parts of the games are moments he will never forget.

Posey on what he wants his legacy to be:



1. Faith

2. Family

3. How I treat people



He says then everything else falls into place. — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) November 4, 2021

All of Buster Posey’s kids are at Oracle Park for their Dad’s retirement announcement. His adopted twin girls were getting restless & ended up by the window, soon the older kids joined. Posey said he’s proud to be their dad. @kron4news #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/nlHS7Y6zPh — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 4, 2021

You can watch the full press conference above.