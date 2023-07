(KTXL) — It may seem like summer vacation just started for many students across the Sacramento region, but the first day of school is only a little more than two weeks away for some districts.

Sacramento County School Districts

Sacramento City Unified School District: August 31.

Twin Rivers Unified School District: August 17.

Center Joint Unified School District: August 7.

Elverta Joint Elementary School District: August 10.

Folsom Cordova Unified School District: August 8.

Natomas Unified School District: August 10.

San Juan Unified School District: August 11.

San Joaquin County School Districts

Stockton Unified School District: August 2.

Tracy Unified School District: August 8.

Lodi Unified School District: August 1.

Manteca Unified School District: August 3.

Ripon Unified School District: August 9

Escalon Unified School District: August 10.

Placer County School Districts

Roseville Joint Union High School District: August 10.

Roseville City School District: August 10.

Rocklin Unified School District: August 16.

Auburn Union School District: August 16.

Eureka Union School District: August 16.

Loomis Union School District: August 16.

Western Placer Unified School District: August 17.