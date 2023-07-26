Media, PA- Delaware County authorities have announced a major breakthrough in a cold case dating back to 1975.

Authorities announced that 83-year-old David Zandstra from Marietta, Georgia has been charged for the murder of then, 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

On August 15, 1975, 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington left her home on 27 Lawrence Road in Broomall at 9:30 a.m. and set out to go to her summer bible school camp at the Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church on 140 Lawrence Road, but never returned.

From what should’ve been a ten minute walk down the road, turned into a cold case murder that gripped the nation for nearly 50 years.

“The murder of Gretchen Harrington has haunted members of law enforcement since that terrible day in August 1975. The families of victims often say that their lives are forever altered into the “before” time and the “after” time. Gretchen’s murder created a “before” time and an “after” time for an entire community – and for an entire county. This heinous act left a family and a community forever changed. At long last I can announce today that her killer – David Zandstra

has admitted to his crime. Justice has been a long time coming, but we are proud and grateful to

finally be able to give the community an answer,” said District Attorney Stollsteimer.

On the day of August 15, 1975, the series of events are as follows:

At around 9- 9:30 a.m. children arrived at the camp and the first activity on the agenda was a morning exercise session led by David Zandstra, who was the reverend at Trinity Church. At approximately 10am, half of the children were then transported to The Reformed Presbyterian Church for the remainder of the day. Zandstra, who was one on the main people responsible for transporting the children. Once 10:30 a.m. came and went, Gretchen’s father, Harold Harrington, who was the reverend at Reformed Church became concerned when Gretchen failed to arrive at the church. Harold began searching Lawrence Road to see if maybe Gretchen had wandered off or went home. When Gretchen didn’t turn up, Harold contacted Zandstra’s wife, Margaret who was at the Trinity Chapel. An important note is that during their phone conversation, Margaret noticed her husband returned to Trinity Chapel, but not by vehicle. She noted that Zandstra was somewhere on the property of the church, but did not arrive by vehicle.

Concern for Gretchen’s whereabouts spread throughout the camp, and at 11:23 a.m. Zandstra called the Marple Police Department to report Gretchen as missing. He described her as eight-years-old girl, blonde hair in pigtails, 3’6″ tall, 50 pounds, wearing dark blue shorts with a zipper and snap in the front, pockets on each side of the front with no visible buttons, and a white top.

Approximately eight weeks later on, October 14, 1975, Gretchen’s body was found in Ridley Creek State Park.

The skeletal remains found were of a small human body, which the autopsy later revealed to be Gretchen. Dr. Halbert Fillenger who preformed the autopsy, revealed that the cause of death was cranial cerebral injury and that Gretchen had suffered two or more blunt impacts to her skull, leaving her with a depressed skull fracture.

Gretchen was found wearing a pair of blue canvas sneakers, blue denim shorts, a white and blue shirt, a pair of green stockings, and white cotton underwear. The missing part of her outfit was her shorts, which Zandstra provided a very specific description about, in his report to police.

On August 17, 1975, the interviews began for the investigation.

Throughout the next couple of months witnesses, camp teachers, students, and parents were interview by police, providing various important facts for the case. The crucial pieces of information were the observation of either a green station wagon or light top, dark bottom Cadillac stopping to talk to a girl near the Church, the fact that camp’s daily routine was broken on August 15, because the group at Trinity Church stayed 45-50 minutes longer than usual, and the observation of a child running from a white male down the street.

On investigation took a turn on August 19, when a small pair of shorts were found on a fence post in West Chester, PA. Zandstra was called in to talk to police, based around the fact that Zandstra provided such a specific description of Gretchen’s shorts, although technically he never saw her that day, since she never arrived to camp.

The shorts found in West Chester ultimately ended up not being Gretchen’s, but investigators were still left questioning how Zandstra knew such specific details about her shorts.

On October 30, Zandstra was called back to the police station for a further interview about the morning of August 15. Zandstra told police that he started picking up children for the opening session at 9:10 a.m. and was finished with the pickups and back at Trinity Chapel by 9:30 a.m. He denied ever seeing Gretchen and told police that he was unaware she was ever missing until he was called to the Reformed Church at 11:05 a.m. by Harold Harrington.

The next important interview came from a child who will named C1 for purposes of identification. This interview provided some of the most gut-wrenching information for the case.

C1, who was a friend of Zandstra’s children Mara and Kristen would often have playdates and sleepovers at their house. C1 told police that when she was 10 years old, she remembered Zandstra touching her groin area in the middle of the night, during two sleepovers. C1 told her friend Mara about what happened during the night, and Mara told C1 that this occasionally happens, and that she sometimes hears her sister crying in the middle of the night.

C1 went on to tell her parents, which resulted in C1 never sleeping over again. Investigators also found a diary entry in C1’s book noting that a man had tried to kidnap, her friend, Holly twice, and that she believed it might be “Mr. Z” (Zandstra) who kidnapped Gretchen.

The Zandstra’s moved to Plano, Texas, shortly after.

Due to the nature of the close relationship the Harrington’s had with the Zandstra’s, investigators determined that Zandstra had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill Gretchen.

And on July 17, 2023 David Zandstra finally came clean to investigators on what really occurred on the morning of August 15, 1975.

Zandstra acknowledged that he saw Gretchen walking alone on her way to school that morning. He drove up to Gretchen who he immediately recognized since the families were close friends, and offered her a ride in his green Rambler Station Wagon. Gretchen entered his vehicle and he drove to a wooded area nearby the church and parked his car. He instructed Gretchen to remove her clothes, to which she refused and responded that she wanted to go home. After performing a solo sexual act, Zandstra hit Gretchen in the head with his fist. He told police that she started bleeding and that he checked for a pulse, but believed that she was dead.

He then dumped her half-naked body in the woods and attempted to cover it up with sticks, before leaving the area and going on with his day.

According to Pennsylvania Court Records, Zandstra has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Murder of the first degree, Murder of the second degree, Murder of the third degree, Kidnapping of minor and inflicting bodily injury, and Possession of an instrument of crime.

“With today’s announcement of an arrest, we are extremely hopeful that the person who is responsible for the heinous crime that was committed against our Gretchen will be held accountable. It’s difficult to express the emotions that we are feeling as we take one step closer to justice. Gretchen was only 8 years-old when she was suddenly taken away from us on her way to church on Friday, August 15, 1975. If you met Gretchen, you were instantly her friend. She exuded kindness to all and was sweet and gentle. Even now, when people share their memories of her, the first thing they talk about is how amazing she was and still is…at just 8 years old, she had a lifelong impact on those around her. The abduction and murder of Gretchen has forever altered our family and we miss her every single day….”said a statement from The Harrington Family

Zandstra’s arrest warrant was filed in Delaware County on July 17, 2023. Zandstra was taken into custody in Georgia, where he was denied bail and remains in jail in Cobb County, Georgia, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

“Justice does not have an expiration date. Whether a crime happened fifty years ago or five

minutes ago, the residents of the Commonwealth can have confidence that law enforcement will

not rest until justice is served,” said Lieutenant Jonathan Sunderlin of the Pennsylvania State

Police (PSP). He continued, “This case has been investigated by generations of detectives, and

they all are owed a debt of gratitude for never giving up. Particular recognition is due today to

Corporal Andrew J. Martin, of the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, Missing Persons

Unit, Troop K. His determination to build upon the work of his predecessors, and his belief that

the case could still be solved, have been instrumental in getting us to today’s announcement.”

Online records show Zandstra worked the Trinity Christian Reform Church in Broomall from 1969 -1976. Throughout his 40 year tenure, Zandstra was also a minister in California, Texas, and New Jersey before he retired in 2005.

Officials say a DNA sample was collected from the Zandstra so it can be compared to DNA collected in open cases in Pennsylvania and across the country. Officials urge anyone with information on Zandstra’s activities when he was living in Texas or Georgia to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

After 47 years of being a cold case, Gretchen’s killer has finally been caught.