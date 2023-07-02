(KTXL) — California is known for its beaches, vast forests, stunning deserts and towering mountains but it is also one of the top five states with the most volcanoes.

California’s 29 volcanoes place it in fourth for the most volcanoes in all 50 states and the second most in the lower 48 states.

Many of these volcanoes have not seen any serious activity in the last several thousand years, with exception to Lassen Peak and the Lassen Volcanic Center which erupted in 1917.

The oldest recorded eruption in California was from the Amboy Crater, which erupted about 23 million years ago during the early Miocene Epoch. Today it is the Amboy Crater National Natural Landmark.

Here are some of the volcanoes that dot the landscape of the Golden State.

Mount Shasta

USGS

Located about 60 miles north of Redding, Mount Shasta began forming around 300,000 to 500,000 years ago from the remnants of an older volcano that was similar in type to Mount Shasta.

Not only did the older volcanoes collapse create Mount Shasta, it also caused one of the largest landslides known on Earth that covered more than 170 square miles of the northeast Shasta Valley, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The relatively young steep-sided stratovolcano reaches 14,153 feet above Northern California and saw its last recorded eruption about 3,200 years ago.

The USGS found that eruption records over the last 10,000 years show that on average at least one eruption occurs every 800 to 600 years.

Clear Lake Volcanic Field

Mt. Konocti on Clear Lake (Getty Images)

Nestled near the lakeside communities of Clearlake and Lakeport is the Clear Lake Volcanic Field that powers one of the world’s most productive geothermal power plants.

The energy produced from this very active volcanic region is from a large magma zone deep below the surface of the volcanic field, according to the USGS.

This area last saw an eruption about 10,000 years ago when magma entered the groundwater table, causing it to boil and cause a maar eruption.

One of the distinguishing features of the volcanic field is Mount Konocti which towers 3,200 feet above the southeastern portion of the lake.

Due to the geothermal activity in the area, there is continuous monitoring of the volcanic field by the USGS and the Calpine Corporation in the Geysers Steam Field.

Sutter Buttes

Getty Images

This mountain range in the middle of the Sacramento Valley is not only the shortest mountain range in the world it is also the only volcano in the Central Valley.

From about 2,000 feet above the valley floor, one might be able to see Sacramento about 50 miles southeast and Yuba City about 11 miles to the southwest.

According to the USGS, the central cone of the butte has not erupted since the early Pleistocene about 1.6 to 1.4 million years ago.

This lone mountain chain is not connected to the Cascade Range of volcanoes but is instead more closely related to the Coast Ranges near Clear Lake, Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley.

Golden Trout Creek volcanic field

USGS

Located in the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Golden Trout Creek volcanic field is made up of numerous cinder cone volcanoes and lava flows in the Toowa Valley.

The earliest eruption dates back to 743,000 years ago when lava flows made their way through Mesozoic granite rocks.

The South Fork Cone erupted about 176,000 years ago, the Tunnel Cone is believed to be only slightly younger than that and the Groundhog Cone is expected to be the youngest flow at around 5,000 to 10,000 years old.

Medicine Lake

USGS

Located about 71 miles from Weed, CA and 35 miles northeast of Mt. Shasta, Medicine Lake volcano is a shield-shaped volcano that has formed over the last 500,000 years.

The last recorded eruption at the volcano occurred around 950 years ago creating Glass Mountain. The mountains get their name from the glassy obsidian lava flows that came from the eruptions.

The last notable seismic events occurred in 1988 and 1989 when a series of 4.1 magnitude and lesser earthquakes rumpled near the surface.

Salton Buttes

Close-up of mud volcanoes at Salton Sea with a geothermal generating plant in the background (Getty Images)

Lying within the Salton Sea Geothermal Field and about 90 miles southeast of Palm Springs, CA are the Salton Buttes.

This 131-foot-tall lava dome-type volcano has been forming over the last 400,000 years with the greatest activity occurring around 1,800 years ago when a series of explosive eruptions slowed to a gentle effusion of obsidian lava domes.

The surrounding geothermal field produces enough energy to power 325,000 homes and has small to moderate earthquakes due to the geothermal system.

Due to the younger nature of the Salton Buttes and the high heat flow in the area, the USGS sees a high potential for future eruptions.