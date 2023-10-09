ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – At just 13-years-old, Lincoln native, Kylie Glick has big dreams on the speedway.

The Late Model driver has only been behind the wheel for 9 months, and has the passion to only get better. Glick has became the fourth generation of Glick family race car drivers and first female in her family to compete at All American Speedway in Roseville, California.

” I think it’s very cool how I’m a 13-year-old female racing against, I could be racing against 80-year-old men and you can’t find that in many other sports which I think is super cool,” Glick said.

Glick added: “I’m very competitive. And just the thought of I’m a female who’s going to go out and beat all these boys and show them who’s boss is really what fuels me and gets me going before each race.”

“Once you put that helmet on you’re just the same as the boys and every other driver. There’s no difference. They don’t give you an advantage because you’re a girl. You have to work just as hard as the boys. Almost harder because they don’t respect you as much because you’re a girl racing against the boys.”

Glick’s goal is to one day compete at the highest level, NASCAR and is thankful to have her family’s support by her side.