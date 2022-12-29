(KTXL) — With a flood watch being issued for much of California’s Central Valley and the Great Lake Tahoe Area due to the potential for local flooding, here are the locations where residents can receive sandbags.

AMADOR COUNTY:

Airport parking lot near General Services Administration Building in Martell

EL DORADO COUNTY:

6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines

4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville

4040 Carson Road, Camino

7200 Florian Court, Cool

7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset

501 Main Street, Diamond Springs

4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley

5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue

1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills

3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

NEVADA COUNTY:

Nevada City – The corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street

Penn Valley – 10513 Spenceville Road

North San Juan – 10057 Reservoir Street

Auburn – 10106 Combie Road

Grass Valley – 18934 Colfax Hwy

PLACER COUNTY:

Auburn – 55 College Way, Auburn

Lincoln – 485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln

Lincoln – 1701 Nicolaus Road, Lincoln

Lincoln – 17 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln

Loomis – Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court

Rocklin – 5840 5th Street, Rocklin

SACRAMENTO COUNTY:

County Branch Center: 3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento CA

Orangevale Community Center: 6826 Hazel Avenue, Orangevale CA

Westside Park: 6555 West 2nd Street, Rio Linda CA

SOLANO COUNTY:

Cordelia Fire Protection District – Corner of Suisun Valley Road and Rockville Road

Dixon Fire Protection District – 205 Ford Way and at the end of Industrial Way (Across from Basalite)

Montezuma Fire Protection District – Jericho Dredging at 1285 Collinsville Road / 2151 Collinsville Road (bags only) / Fire Station 21 on North Fourth Street (bags only)

Suisun Fire Protection District – 4965 Clayton Road

Vacaville Fire Protection District – 4135 Cantelow Road

Benicia – 2400 East Second Street Parking lot

Fairfield – 420 Gregory Street

Rio Vista – 1 Main Street Firehouse

Suisun – 701 Civic Center Boulevard

STANISLAUS COUNTY:

Ceres – 3420 Harold Street

Hughson – 7018 Pine Street

Modesto – 1716 Morgan Road, 501 N. Jefferson

Newman – 938 Fresno Street

Oakdale – 325 East G Street

Patterson – 16215 S. Baldwin Street

Riverbank – 2901 High Street

Turlock – 901 S. Walnut

Waterford – 109 South E Street

SUTTER COUNTY:

Live Oak – City Corporation Yard on N Street

Meridian – Meridian Fire Department located at 1100 Third Street

Oswald-Tudor area – Oswald-Tudor Fire Department located at 1280 Barry Rd

Pleasant Grove – Pleasant Grove Fire Department located at 3100 Howsley Road

Robbins – Community Center at the End of Del Monte

Sutter – 3098 Acacia Avenue

Trowbridge – 2560 Pacific Avenue

Yuba City – 275 Samuel Drive

Yuba County

Olivehurst – 1364 Sky harbor Drive