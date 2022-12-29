(KTXL) — With a flood watch being issued for much of California’s Central Valley and the Great Lake Tahoe Area due to the potential for local flooding, here are the locations where residents can receive sandbags.
AMADOR COUNTY:
Airport parking lot near General Services Administration Building in Martell
EL DORADO COUNTY:
6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines
4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville
4040 Carson Road, Camino
7200 Florian Court, Cool
7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset
501 Main Street, Diamond Springs
4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley
5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue
1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills
3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
NEVADA COUNTY:
Nevada City – The corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street
Penn Valley – 10513 Spenceville Road
North San Juan – 10057 Reservoir Street
Auburn – 10106 Combie Road
Grass Valley – 18934 Colfax Hwy
PLACER COUNTY:
Auburn – 55 College Way, Auburn
Lincoln – 485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln
Lincoln – 1701 Nicolaus Road, Lincoln
Lincoln – 17 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln
Loomis – Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court
Rocklin – 5840 5th Street, Rocklin
SACRAMENTO COUNTY:
County Branch Center: 3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento CA
Orangevale Community Center: 6826 Hazel Avenue, Orangevale CA
Westside Park: 6555 West 2nd Street, Rio Linda CA
SOLANO COUNTY:
Cordelia Fire Protection District – Corner of Suisun Valley Road and Rockville Road
Dixon Fire Protection District – 205 Ford Way and at the end of Industrial Way (Across from Basalite)
Montezuma Fire Protection District – Jericho Dredging at 1285 Collinsville Road / 2151 Collinsville Road (bags only) / Fire Station 21 on North Fourth Street (bags only)
Suisun Fire Protection District – 4965 Clayton Road
Vacaville Fire Protection District – 4135 Cantelow Road
Benicia – 2400 East Second Street Parking lot
Fairfield – 420 Gregory Street
Rio Vista – 1 Main Street Firehouse
Suisun – 701 Civic Center Boulevard
STANISLAUS COUNTY:
Ceres – 3420 Harold Street
Hughson – 7018 Pine Street
Modesto – 1716 Morgan Road, 501 N. Jefferson
Newman – 938 Fresno Street
Oakdale – 325 East G Street
Patterson – 16215 S. Baldwin Street
Riverbank – 2901 High Street
Turlock – 901 S. Walnut
Waterford – 109 South E Street
SUTTER COUNTY:
Live Oak – City Corporation Yard on N Street
Meridian – Meridian Fire Department located at 1100 Third Street
Oswald-Tudor area – Oswald-Tudor Fire Department located at 1280 Barry Rd
Pleasant Grove – Pleasant Grove Fire Department located at 3100 Howsley Road
Robbins – Community Center at the End of Del Monte
Sutter – 3098 Acacia Avenue
Trowbridge – 2560 Pacific Avenue
Yuba City – 275 Samuel Drive
Yuba County
Olivehurst – 1364 Sky harbor Drive