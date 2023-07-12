Multiple California cities were considered to be the “best” places to rent, but a move to one of these areas could be costly.
A new report from WalletHub listed the top 182 rental markets in the U.S. that prospective renters should consider moving to.
Researchers looked at multiple factors, including rental affordability, vacancy rates and cost of living, to determine which places were the best options for those looking to rent.
The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “best” city to raise a family in.
California cities are considered to be the best places to rent
9th: Irvine
12th: Fremont
15th: San Francisco
28th: Huntington Beach
34th: San Jose
38th: San Diego
43rd: Fontana
57th: Sacramento
60th: Rancho Cucamonga
64th: Bakersfield
76th: Garden Grove
77th: Anaheim
79th: Santa Clarita
80th: Fresno
83rd: Santa Rosa
97th: Riverside
98th: Chula Vista
103rd: Glendale
105th: Modesto
124th: Ontario
127th: Los Angeles
130th: Long Beach
137th: Santa Ana
139th: Oceanside
142nd: Oxnard
143rd: Moreno Valley
144th: Stockton
149th: Oakland
166th: San Bernardino
Irvine, located in Orange County, was the only California city to be placed in the top 10, but moving there isn’t going to be cheap.
The median rent price for apartments in Irvine is $3,336, an $1,226 increase from California’s median rental price for apartments, according to Zillow.
The “best” place for renters to move to was Overland Park in Kansas, according to the report.
The complete report can be viewed here.