Whether you prefer a traditional burrito filled with rice, beans and cheese or prefer a unique creation, such as a lobster sushi burrito, there is no wrong way to enjoy the famous dish.

In honor of National Burrito Day on April 6, Yelp released its ranking of the “best” places to get a burrito in each state.

For Californians looking to try the “best” burrito in the Golden State, Curbgrill in Burbank is the place to go.

The popular food truck is famous for its breakfast burrito but also serves other food items such as breakfast croissants, quesadillas and bowls. Customers have also raved about their smash burgers.

“The food was amazing and customer service was beyond great,” one customer shared on Yelp. “We got the breakfast bowl, smash burger and breakfast quesadilla and they were all mouthwatering.”

“I would highly recommend the restaurant to anyone looking for great grub.”

Yelp’s list of the best burritos in each state is based on customer reviews, according to the website.