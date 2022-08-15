Patrons sit at a bar with a dog in Grand Central Market on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Americans love their pets. In California, it’s not unusual to see dogs chasing each other at the beach, a dog in a shopping cart or a couple enjoying a restaurant on an outdoor patio with their loyal pup by their side.

But frankly, in some cities, it’s just easier to enjoy time with your pet thanks to more dog-friendly environments and animal-focused amenities.

So if you’re a dog lover and you’re looking for the best city for you and your best friend, you might want to make sure you find a place that is considered to be “dog-friendly.”

But what exactly makes a city dog-friendly? There’s no perfect answer, but according to SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, there are a few ways to figure out which cities might be best (and worst) for you and your furry friend.

SmartAsset looked at dozens of cities and analyzed a few factors, including the total number of dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants, concentration of pet stores and veterinarians, and walkability — because your pooch needs exercise.

Cities were evaluated, population was taken into consideration and then they were ranked by a cumulative score. In California, only one city made the top 10.

Here are the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America, according to SmartAsset.

Rank City Dog Parks1 Dog-Friendly Restaurants Dog-Friendly Shopping Centers Pet Stores and Vet Offices2 1 St. Petersburg, FL 2.3 134 18 84.5 2 Tucson, AZ 1.8 253 4 89.2 3 Tampa, FL 4.9 242 4 62.5 4 Portland, OR 5.8 412 3 94.2 5 Madison, WI 4.1 76 15 104.6 6 Las Vegas, NV 3.8 223 3 57.4 7 Arlington, VA 3.9 122 14 51.5 8 Minneapolis, MN 1.6 196 5 55.5 9 San Francisco, CA 4.5 202 4 34.9 10 St. Louis, MO 2.3 157 6 38.2 Ranking/Data by SmartAsset

St. Petersburg, Florida took home the top spot thanks to a large number of dog-friendly shopping centers and lots of pet stores and veterinary offices. There are two dog-friendly beaches in St. Petersburg and many more nearby, according to BringFido.com.

San Francisco was the highest ranking California city, boosted by a healthy amount of dog parks per 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly restaurants.

So how did Sacramento fair in the rankings?

The Golden State’s capital city ranked 11 out of all cities in the country.

The report found that Sacramento has 3.1 dog parks for every 100,000 residents, 133 dog-friendly restaurants, 4 dog-friendly shopping centers and 52 pet stores and vet offices per 10,000 establishments.

To see the complete list and read more about the methodology used in the ranking, click here.