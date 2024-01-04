(FOX40.COM) — Three passes through the Central Sierra Nevada have closed for the winter as snow begins to build, according to Caltrans.

Ebbetts Pass along State Route 4, Monitor Pass along State Route 89 and Sonora Pass along State Route 108 will be closed for the remainder of the winter and will reopen as weather conditions allow, Caltrans said.

These three passes provide access between the Stockton-Modesto area and Highway 395 on the eastern side of the Sierra.

Ebbetts Pass is closed from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Route 89 junction.

Monitor Pass is closed from U.S. 395 to the Alpine/Mono County line.

Sonora Pass is currently closed from Kennedy Meadows to the U.S. 395 junction.

“The weather conditions on the passes and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to make the seasonal closures, Caltrans District 10 wrote in a news release. “Once the passes are closed for winter, they will not be reopened until conditions warrant.”