RED BLUFF, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service has reported a severe thunderstorm warning in the Red Bluff area for Sunday until 12:30 p.m., near to where the Graham Fire is located.

Quarter size hail, 40 mph gusts and occasional lightning are expected in the area, according to the NWS.

The Lassen National Forest Service has been monitoring the Graham Fire and reported at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday that the fire had grown to 153 acres and 15% containment had been achieved.

The fire is located northwest of Campbellville in the Ishi Wilderness.