DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) It’s a new era at UC Davis as the Aggies introduce their 18th head football coach Tim Plough, to lead the program.

Plough, a former Aggies quarterback, climbed the ranks in 2008, where he started as a student assistant. Following his student role, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2009 and offensive coordinator in 2010.

Since 2008, Plough has had two stints with the Aggies program. Before accepting the head coaching role, Plough served as the tight ends coach at the University of California, Berkeley.

After former head coach Dan Hawkins announced his retirement, Plough received a call from UC Davis athletic director Rocko DeLuca.

“We just talked a little bit about the job, what it entailed, and what he was looking for,” said Plough. “I spoke about the things I thought were gonna be important for the next head coach and if they were going to be able to do those types of things. It seemed like we were on the same page with our commitment to the program, but also our desire to win and be competitive.”

Plough continued: “At the end of the day I didn’t feel like I could wake up and turn this job down.”

What makes UC Davis special?

“I was told once, ‘Don’t seek balance because it’s impossible to find. But if you can seek joy then maybe you might find some balance in that.’ This community has always had that feeling that there’s a little bit of balance there. The way they operate and how everybody supports each other and I feel like it’s one of the true last college towns that’s out there. Everyone comes to the games, families students, they’re all in this together. It’s a very unique place, that my wife and I love so much, and although we weren’t born here we’ve lived in other places and we feel like this is home. Having the opportunity to raise three little boys, the fear is as a coach you’re gonna just move so much that you’re not gonna be able to be a dad and a husband the way you want to be. To sacrifice a little more money in the bank so I can keep my kids somewhere for a long time, that’s the decision I’ve been wanting to make.”

How has coach Hawkins helped your transition?

“First he threatened me that if I didn’t take it he was going to disown me,” Plough laughed. “But then it was about the players. It’s always about the players and what’s best for them and the fear he had about are guys gonna be nervous that he leaves and then who’s coming in. This is one of those places where if you don’t have a lot of knowledge about Davis it can be a difficult job. I think that’s why there’s been so many people that I’ve worked here that have either played here or been a part of this program before. It’s just knowing the little parts of it that are unique. His talk with me is about how can we best take care of the players. Make them feel as comfortable as possible during the transition and he’ll still be a big part of me while I finish up my time at Cal.”

What do you hope to bring to the Aggies program?

“Joy number one, most importantly. The most important word in the english language. We’re gonna see that out every single day. Process, we’re gonna have a process of what we do and focus on that process everyday and then compete. We’re gonna be a competitive team.”

To hear more of what coach Plough had to say during his introductory press conference, you can watch the full video above.