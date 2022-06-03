AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A closed session disciplinary meeting is being held for Placer County CEO Todd Leopold at the Placer County Administrative Center, a week after he was placed on administrative leave, for an unknown reason.

On May 13, Leopold came forward as the driver in a crash that killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams, two months after the accident occurred on March 19 in Rocklin.

The Rocklin Police Department, announced that they would not be pursuing charges against the driver following their investigation.

Much of this case remains unknown to the Williams family, who are demanding for answers about the crash.