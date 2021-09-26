Toy giveaway for Caldor Fire victims in Grizzly Flats

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteers held a toy drive to, hopefully, put a smile on the faces of the kids who lost everything.

Ashley’s Toy Closet in Reno, working with the Pioneer School District, delivered over 10,000 toys to kids who lost everything to the Caldor Fire.

Wearing “Grizzly Flats Strong” shirts, Candace Tyler and her two daughters, Lilly and Amber, are doing their best to do just that after losing everything in the Caldor Fire.

“Our family has been in Grizzly for over 120 years. We had one of the original homesteads,” Tyler said. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking and devastating what has happened. Not just our home, but the whole community. Everything is completely wiped out.”

But now, things are starting to look up for the Tyler family.

For Pioneer School District Superintendent Annette Lane, it was important to her to help out her community.

“Ashley’s Toy Closet out of Reno brought 10,000-plus toys to distribute to the children who lost their homes,” Lane said. “I saw that there was a great need for students to have hope and joy.”

Whether it be a Barbie doll or a paint set, it’s clear that the kids there on Saturday were more than excited to stock up on a few new toys.

That was especially true for Lilly.

“Whatever she gets here today, it’ll be one of those things they’ll have forever,” Candace Tyler said. “It’s the beginning of a new start for us.”

Though the Tyler family lost everything, Sunday’s event did remind them of one thing: They are Grizzly Flats Strong.