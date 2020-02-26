Traffic incidents delay morning commute on Highway 12 in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Wednesday morning authorities responded to two traffic accidents on Highway 12 that impacted travel.

On Highway 12, east of Summerset, crews responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semitruck.

One person was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, according to Rio Vista Fire.

Crews also responded to a non-injury crash on the Rio Vista Bridge. The area has since been cleared of hazards.

The Rio Vista Fire Department expects traffic in Rio Vista to be delayed for the next few hours.