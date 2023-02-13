(KTXL) — A vehicle towing a trailer of meat caught fire overnight on Interstate 80 near Gold Run, the CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (CAL FIRE NEU) said.

According to officials, the fire spread and burned a 50-foot by 50-foot patch of nearby vegetation.

“Crews were able to quickly mitigate the vegetation fire while additional firefighters took action on the fully involved trailer of meat,” CAL FIRE NEU said in a Facebook post.

Image courtesy CAL FIRE NEU Facebook page

Fire officials said the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Gold Run were closed for about 30 as a result of the fire.