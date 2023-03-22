(KTXL) — A truck traveling along Interstate 5 in Colusa County when it was struck by lightning this week, according to the California Highway Patrol Williams station.

The truck was traveling northbound on the interstate south Lurline when a lightning bolt hit the top left rear of the cabin and worked its way towards the front of the vehicle and knocked out the driver side mirror, according to CHP.

Although the trucks electrical system is totaled the driver reported no injuries.

The National Weather Service forecasted that thunderstorms would be seen from Chico to the northern San Joaquin Valley from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

They warned people that lightning, hail, heavy rain and gusty winds were likely.