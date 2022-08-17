TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘

Frank Battaglia, 43, of Truckee was seen running from the campfire that is believed to have started the fire, according to police.

CAL FIRE crews also assisted in putting out the quarter-acre vegetation fire that was located 300 feet up the north hillside, according to the fire district.

Battaglia was arrested and is facing a charge of felony reckless burning of forestland, according to police.

The Truckee area currently has a Burn Ban in effect which means no campfires.