TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A barn fire in Turlock required two firefighting agencies in order to extinguish it Thursday.

The Turlock Fire Department says they received a call for help from the Turlock Rural Fire Department for the fire on Johnson Avenue near East Avenue.

(Courtesy Turlock Fire Department)

“With limited staffing levels, the Turlock Fire Department and surrounding agencies rely on mutual aid agreements to extinguish fires that quickly overwhelm available resources,” said the Turlock Fire Department.