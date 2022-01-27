Turlock police: Man arrested after child pornography found on devices

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man was arrested Thursday after an online tip to police alleged that he was in possession of child pornography.

Upon receiving the tip, a Turlock Police Department detective conducted an investigation and identified the owner of the electric device that allegedly contained child pornography, according to a police report.

Police said they contacted the owner of those devices, 26-year-old Daniel Valenzuela of Turlock, and he agreed to meet detectives at the department. While interviewing Valenzuela, police located more electronic devices, which were processed and considered additional evidence.

Following the interview, Turlock Police said they arrested Valenzuela without incident on two separate charges. Valenzuela is currently facing charges of possession of child pornography and sending or selling obscene matter depicting a minor, according to police.

Police said they didn’t identify any local victims during its investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Turlock Police Department Detective Timothy Reed at 209-664-7325.