DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High have been closed on Thursday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday.

According to the district, “out of an abundance of caution” the two school sites will be closed on Thursday until the district and the Davis Police Department determine the campuses safe for students to return to.

All other district school sites will remain open as no other threats were made beyond the junior high and senior high, according to the district.

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority, and we take all threats to our school community very seriously,” the district said in a news release. “The Davis Police Department is actively investigating the threats and will be present at both campuses tomorrow morning.”

The sender of the email is being investigated.