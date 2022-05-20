SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the area at 7:48 p.m., saying they were responding to an aggravated assault in progress.

“During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers rendered aid to the two males and summoned medics to the scene,” according to the press release sent early Friday. “Medics declared once male deceased at the scene, and transported one male to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Police didn’t go into more detail as to what led up to the shooting or how many officers fired.

SFPD said no suspect was at-large. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), the Department of Police Accountability (DPA), and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) are all investigating the incident.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management first reported heavy police activity in the area around 8:30 p.m. The incident delayed traffic, and the northbound Interstate-280 Mariposa off-ramp was closed.

This is a developing story.