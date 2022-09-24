YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

New York Flat Road

CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, of Palermo, was driving a green Ford F-150 northbound on New York Flat Road.

The two vehicles collided head on causing the woman’s truck to overturn and eject her from the vehicle, according to CHP.

The woman received major head trauma, according to the incident report, and died of her injuries at the scene.

Jordan received no injuries, according to CHP.

The report states that the woman was not wearing her seat belt and that alcohol and/or drugs may have contributed to the crash.

Quincy La Porte Road

A 19-year-old man from Brownsville was driving a 2007 Chevy Trail Blazer east on Quincy La Porte Road when he let the vehicle leave the road for an unknown reason, according to CHP.

CHP said that Makayla Beasley, 23, of Brownsville was a passenger in the vehicle.

The Chevy collided with an embankment causing major damage to the left side of the vehicle.

CHP said that the man suffered major head trauma and died at the scene and Beasley had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP, but alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have influenced the crash.