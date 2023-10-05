(FOX40.COM) — Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds they received during a shooting in Rancho Murieta on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at around 2:30 a.m. to an equestrian center at 7200 Lone Pine Drive and located the two men.

Both men are reported to be alert and breathing. One man was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the other by helicopter.

The suspect is believed to be a man and fled before deputies arrived. There is no suspect description at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.